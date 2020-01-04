|
|
William Charles "Bill" Hatfield Sr.
WASHINGTON - William Charles "Bill" Hatfield Sr. of Washington died at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on July 23, 1940, in Hannibal, MO, to William and Eva Myers Hatfield. He married Mary Louise Frieda on February 18, 1961, in Florissant, MO.
Surviving are three sons, William (Charlotte) Hatfield of Annapolis, MD, Patrick (Patty) Hatfield of Washington, IL, and Michael (Banu) Hatfield of Morton, IL; twelve grandchildren, Bennett, Kathleen, Samantha, Maggie, Elizabeth, Miranda, Ethan, Perry, Andrew, Clark, Jack and Simon; and one sister, Rosemary Barnes of Troy, MO.
He was preceded in his death by his parents and his wife, Mary Louise Hatfield.
Bill worked at Komatsu America Corporation as an instrument engineer. He retired in April of 2003.
He was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church and was a past Red Cross Volunteer, where he was a Disaster Action Team Captain.
There will be a memorial service at 5 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Crossroads United Methodist Church. The Rev. Danny Cox will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Inurnment will be at Crossroads United Methodist Church columbarium.
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Crossroads United Methodist Church Youth Program, the or .
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020