William "Bill" Comstock
PEKIN - William F. Comstock, 88, of Pekin passed away at 2:48 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
Born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pekin, he was the son of Elizabeth C. Comstock. He married Lorraine Margaret Helman on Sept. 28, 1951, in Pekin. She died on July 14, 2016, in Pekin. He also was preceded in death by his mother; one grandson, Tyler Steven Sullivan on Nov. 9, 2010, in Peoria; his stepfather, Kenneth Lenington; and one brother, Kenneth Lenington.
Surviving are one daughter, Cynthia A. "Cindy" (Larry) Clark of Morton; two sons, William J. (Johl) Comstock and Robert A. (Naomi) Comstock, both of Pekin; eight grandchildren, Tom (Stephanie) Sullivan, Tim (Lindsay) Sullivan, Cody (Lindsey) Comstock, Courtney (Brian) Draher, Connor Comstock, Allie Comstock, Paul Flores and Alan Comstock, all of Pekin; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; one brother, Edgar V. (Jean) Lenington of Shelton, Wash.; and two sisters, Joylene M. "Joye" Eertmoed and Catherine "Cathy" (Michael) Englebrecht, both of Pekin. He also leaves a granddaughter-in-law, Nicole Sullivan; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Lenington of Richland, Miss.
He was a United States Marine Corps. veteran of the Korean War, attaining the rank of Sergeant.
Bill was a sheet metal worker for 40 years through Sheet Metal Union Local #1 in Peoria.
Bill was a member of William Schaefer American Legion Post 44 in Pekin and was a member and past commandant of the Marine Corps League. He also was a past district commandant of the State of Illinois. He served as a former Pekin Township Trustee from 1981 to 1985.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.
His private funeral services and visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, with military rites accorded by the United States Marine Corps.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554; or a charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
