William "Bill" Cunningham
PEORIA - William Eugene Cunningham, 93, of Peoria passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Buehler Home in Peoria, with his daughter, Julie, by his side.
Bill was born on August 30, 1926, in Harmony Township, Wisconsin, to George and Margaret (Kennedy) Cunningham. He attended Milton Union High School in Milton, WI, and later the Rockford School of Business in Rockford, IL. He married Patricia Cunningham on June 25, 1949, in Janesville, WI.
He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Ward of Mundelein, IL, and Julie Anderson of Peoria, IL; son-in-law, Bill Hatfield of Annapolis, MD; six grandchildren, Amy (Joshua) Trimble, Anne (Erik) Lakes, Katie Anderson, Patrick Anderson, Bennett Hatfield and Kathleen Hatfield; seven great-grandchildren, Natalie Trimble, JT Trimble, Rachel Lakes, Jonah Lakes, Jack Laidler, Ryan Lenz and Olivia Lenz; godson, John (Gina) Wetzel; and several nieces, a nephew and great-nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Jill Hatfield; son-in-law, John Ward; and his siblings, Kathryn Cunningham, G. Robert Cunningham, Mary Cunningham, Genevieve Zapp, James Cunningham and Elizabeth Gavigan.
Bill served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He was also a proud member of the Illinois Landing Ship Tank (LST) Association. Bill then worked for over 30 years for the Chevrolet Motor Division of General Motors. He and Patricia were founding members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. In his capacity as a volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Bill served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. In his retirement, he worked for both the Catholic Cemetery Association of Peoria and Wright and Salmon Mortuary. Additionally, he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for over 50 years, the Elks Club and several golf leagues, in which he served in various leadership roles. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, hunting, fishing and bowling. At the age of 50, Bill achieved his life-long dream of learning to fly and obtained his pilot's license.
Bill will be affectionately remembered by his grandchildren as "Sweet William," "Grumpy Grandpa," or "Whitehouse Grandpa." He could always be counted on to have a secret stash of animal crackers in his glove compartment of his car (for grandchildren only) and a never-ending supply of peanut M&M's in the white dish on the coffee table.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Msgr. Gerald Ward will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Buehler Employee Christmas Fund or Peoria South Side Mission.
The Cunningham family would like to thank Buehler Home Nursing Center for the compassionate care Bill received. We would also like to thank all the Buehler Home staff for the attention given to our parents, Bill and Pat, and for the friendships extended to Bill and Pat and our family members.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.