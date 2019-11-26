|
|
William Cutter
HENRY - William L. "Bill" Cutter, 93, of Henry passed away at 6:10 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, in the emergency room of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Henry Cemetery, where full military rites will be accorded by the Henry American Legion. Lee Ray will be officiating at the services.
Memorials may be made to Folds of Honor or the charity of the donors' choice.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born on September 30, 1926, in Peoria, IL, to Louis and Grayce (Missen) Cutter Kuhn. He married Ardis Bullington on December 31, 1968. She preceded him in death on August 14, 2015.
Surviving are two daughters, Pamela (Karl) Koschnitzke of Sherrills Ford, NC, and Rhonda Cutter of Conover, NC; three grandchildren, Heidi (Michael) Cristaldi, Kurt (Lori) Koschnitzke and Karl (Kay) Koschnitzke; and six great-grandchildren. He also has two step-daughters, Margery Kemp and Julie Williams, both of Carterville; two step-grandchildren, Nathan Gibson and David (Sheila) Kemp; and four step-great-grandchildren.
His parents and one step-sister, Janet Kuhn, preceded him in death.
Bill had served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #119 and the Henry American Legion Post #323 for over 50 years. He was a life-long farmer in the Henry area since 1946.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019