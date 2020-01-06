|
|
William D. "Bill" Davis
PEORIA - William D. "Bill" Davis, 90, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his daughter's home.
He was born on March 19, 1929, in West Frankfort, IL, a son of Rodney and Sadie (Aaron) Davis. He married Phyllis Ann Crowe on November 12, 1965, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Julie (Mike) Patterson of Germantown Hills, Rodney Davis and Gary (Mary) Hufeld, both of Peoria, and Jill (James) Wohead of Reeseville, WI; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Penn of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Hufeld; and two brothers, Norman and Robert Davis.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was the owner of Davis Electric Company for 75 years, retiring in 2017.
Bill's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Joey Watt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left for Bill's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020