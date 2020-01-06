Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for William Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. "Bill" Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. "Bill" Davis Obituary
William D. "Bill" Davis
PEORIA - William D. "Bill" Davis, 90, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his daughter's home.
He was born on March 19, 1929, in West Frankfort, IL, a son of Rodney and Sadie (Aaron) Davis. He married Phyllis Ann Crowe on November 12, 1965, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his four children, Julie (Mike) Patterson of Germantown Hills, Rodney Davis and Gary (Mary) Hufeld, both of Peoria, and Jill (James) Wohead of Reeseville, WI; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Judy Penn of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Hufeld; and two brothers, Norman and Robert Davis.
Bill served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was the owner of Davis Electric Company for 75 years, retiring in 2017.
Bill's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Pastor Joey Watt will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left for Bill's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -