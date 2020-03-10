|
|
William D. "Bill" Sweety
WEST PEORIA - William D. "Bill" Sweety, 88, of West Peoria passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Peoria on October 4, 1931, to William Carl Frank and Flora May (Sylvester) Sweety. Bill married Carolyn J. Huff on October 19, 1952, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2013, in West Peoria.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marjorie Stalter.
Surviving are his two children, Dr. Julie (Dr. Mark) Baylor of Farmington and Daniel R. (Donna) Sweety of Tucson, AZ; four grandchildren, Daniel (Jodi) Neptun of Farmington, Sarah (Joel) Cooper of Glasford, Danielle (Charles Clark) Sweety Clark and Zach (Shay) Sweety, both of Tucson; and five great-grandchildren, Eli, Morgan, Frankie, Mason and Silas.
Bill was a long-time employee of Keystone Steel & Wire in Bartonville, retiring in 1992. He worked in many capacities and roles over the years. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria and the Keystone Sportsmen Association and had coached Little League baseball for many years.
Bill's funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., also on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to Farmington Country Manor, or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences may be made to Bill's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020