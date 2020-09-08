William D. Thorne
MOSSVILLE - William D. Thorne, age 91, of Mossville passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Serenity Assisted Living in East Peoria, IL.
Bill was born on February 3, 1929, in Peoria, a son of William A. and Ruth (Powers) Thorne. He married his childhood sweetheart and the love of his life, Dorothy J. "Dot" Pearson, on March 3, 1951, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria, IL. They were married 69 years. She survives.
He is also survived by his two sons, Dennis (Christi) Thorne of Streator, IL, and Michael (Laura) Thorne of Washington, IL; six grandchildren, Jessicah (David) Rosa of Varna, IL, Andriah (Frank) Mohr of Mesa, AZ, Isaac (Jennifer) Thorne of Knoxville, TN, Ethan (Staci) Thorne of Tolono, IL, Madelene (Jamison) Holland of Mendota, IL, and Kayla R. Thorne of St. Louis, MO; as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Thomas.
He proudly served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953 and the 7th division Headquarters. He retired from the Peoria and Pekin Union Railroad as a bookkeeper, on June 1, 1991, after 44 years of service.
Bill and Dot loved to travel, having visited over 15 foreign countries and Islands. They were privileged to have visited all 50 states. They spent most of their winters in Gulf Shores, AL.
Bill volunteered at OSF St. Francis Hospital in the Transport Department for 13 years. He also volunteered in the original Sacred Heart Church, Sophie's Kitchen for five years, and was one of their money counters for 12 years. He was a life-time member of the Transportation Club of Peoria.
A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. Patrick Henehan will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
.