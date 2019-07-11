|
William David Keegan
PEORIA — William David Keegan, 53, of Port Charlotte,Fla., formerly of Peoria, passed away at 9:50 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Arcadia Hospice House.
He was born March 12, 1966, in Peoria, IL, to Vernon and Mary Ann DiGusto Keegan. He married Lisa Brooke (Kleinschmidt) on April 10, 2010. She survives. Also surviving are his three stepchildren, Kourtni Brooke, Kelsey Brooke and Ryan Brooke, whom he loved and with whom he enjoyed spending time. Additionally surviving are four brothers, Jim (Darlene) of Blommington, IL, Tom (Peggy) of Indianapolis, IN, Bob (Patti) of Dunlap, IL, and brother Tim of Peoria, IL; two sisters, both of Peoria, IL Val (Tim) Godsill and Jeanne (Tom) Conway; and sister-in-law Laurie Keegan. Also, numerous nieces and nephews who adored him and his many stories.
He graduated from Illinois State University and prior to moving to Port Charlotte in 2013 owned the Hillside Tap in Peoria.
Bill will be missed by many lifelong friends both in Bloomington and Peoria, IL, as well as close friends locally that he considered family. At the time of his death, Bill was employed as a manager at Lowe's in North Port, Fla., and was grateful for his work friends/family. He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face. Bill celebrated life every day and was a loving husband, stepfather, brother and uncle. He will be truly missed by both his family and friends.
Local services will consist of a private scattering of ashes in the Gulf of Mexico. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Peoria, IL, area.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 11 to July 13, 2019