William E. "Emory" Morris

DUNLAP - William E. "Emory" Morris Jr. of Dunlap passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private graveside was held earlier this spring at Chillicothe City Cemetery.



