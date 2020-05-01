|
William Emory Morris Jr.
DUNLAP - William E. "Emory" Morris, Jr., age 75, of Dunlap, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Emory was born on August 30, 1944 in Miami, Florida to William E. and Mary K. (Williams) Morris, Sr. He married Flora Sue Smith on August 20, 1966 in Jacksonville, FL.
Surviving are his wife Flo; his children, Pam (Rick) Lingenfelter and Emory Morris, III; his grandchildren, Josh (Hailey Stauffer) Lingenfelter and Erin Lingenfelter, all of Chillicothe. Also surviving are his brother, Ed (Eliana) Morris of Miami, Florida; his nephew, Ed (Jenny) Morris of Orlando, FL; and his niece, Melissa (Doug) Howard of Miami, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister-in-law, Fulvia Almeida Morris.
Emory graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Florida State University. While at FSU, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He then was a North American Corporate Accounts Executive for Caterpillar, working in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada and in Peoria. Emory attended Northwoods Community Church in Peoria and was a big supporter of the Chillicothe St. Jude Run. He loved FSU football, cars and guns and was interested in current events. He was always willing to help others and it was important to him to continue that after his passing by being a donor. Emory loved his family and was especially proud of his children and grandchildren and their accomplishments. He will always be their "Grandpa Boomer."
The family would like to thank the Emergency Department, Neuro ICU, and Pastoral Care Staffs of OSF St. Francis for their genuine compassion and care for Emory.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family service will be held with burial of ashes at Chillicothe City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rev. Gary Webb will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chillicothe St. Jude Run. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020