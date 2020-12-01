William "Bill" F. McGann Sr.
PEORIA - William "Bill" Frank McGann Sr., 91, of Champaign, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, died on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Bill was born on September 15, 1929, in Peoria, Illinois, to Michael and Magdalene "Lena" (Werner) McGann. He married Lucy Ann (Hoscheit) McGann on June 2, 1956, at St. Joseph Church in Peru.
He graduated from St. John's Elementary and Spalding Institute and attended classes at Bradley University. For many years, Bill owned Quality Electric in Peoria. He retired at the age of 54, at which time he and Lucy began to travel.
Bill was an Air Force veteran, lifetime honorary member of the Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council, member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 34 and the American Legion. He was a devoted parishioner of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Peoria.
Bill was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He took great joy in being involved in the lives of his family members. He enjoyed playing golf, watching sports (especially the Saint Louis Cardinals), betting on the horses and spending time with family and friends. He always looked forward to the yearly family vacation and golf tournament, known lovingly as the "McGann Open," in which he got to spend time with family and participate in many friendly competitions. Bill loved celebrating his Irish heritage and often wore kelly green in honor of it.
Bill is survived by his four children, Dr. William (Ellen) McGann of Johns Creek, Georgia, Kevin (Renee) McGann of Gretna, Louisiana, Michael (Teresa) McGann of St. Charles, Missouri, and Karen Coobs of Champaign, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Alex McGann, Jessica (McGann) Kempton, William McGann III, Casey McGann, Todd McGann, Evan "Drew" Coobs II, Courtney (McGann) Gatlin, Abigail (Coobs) Brinkoetter, Katherine (Coobs) Chesnut and Glen McGann; 3 great-grandchildren, Kayla Coobs, Evan "Van" Coobs III and Nolan Kempton; and one sister, Joanne Greenwald of Batavia, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert "Bob" McGann; one sister, Mary "Mame" Irwin; and one son-in-law, Evan Coobs.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 504 Fulton St., Peoria, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m, immediately prior to Mass, also at the church. All family and friends are welcome at the visitation and Mass. Private interment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum and Cemetery in Peoria. Father Lee Brokaw will be the officiant. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Alex, Billy, Casey, Todd, Drew and Glen.
Memorials may be directed to the Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council.
