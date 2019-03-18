|
William F. "Bill" Merna
CANTON - William F. "Bill" Merna passed from this life and onto the next while at his home in Canton, IL, at the age of 89 on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bill was born on December 10, 1929, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL, to William R. Merna and Lida M. (Whittington) Merna. He married the love of his life, Della Lou DeWitt, on September 3, 1949, in Peoria. Their relationship began on a wing and a prayer when Bill was dared to ask the pretty girl across the room to dance. He did. She accepted. And, the rest is a storied history that resulted in nearly 60 years of marriage and five children whom he leaves behind, William M. Merna of Metairie, LA, Nancy (Larry) Hindle of Hillsboro, IL, Phyllis (Lynn) Jarvis of Canton, IL, Timothy A. (Carol) Merna of Canton and Thomas E. (Alisa) Merna of Peoria. Bill was the proudest grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 21. He is survived by a special sister-in-law, Eva Gilchrist; brother-in-law, Frank (Joyce) DeWitt; and sister-in-law, Marian DeWitt. He was known as "Uncle Bill" to countless nieces, nephews and cousins, some of whom were two and three times removed. He was a mentor, role model and dear friend to so many more.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Della, who passed on February 28, 2007; one grandson, Adam Hindle; and his beloved sisters and their husbands, who he felt were like brothers, Mary (Dick) Koehne and Eleanor (Jerry) Menke.
He worked early in his life delivering newspapers in downtown Peoria. Upon graduating from Spalding Institute in Peoria, he worked for Nabisco, retiring from his rewarding 43-year career in 1988 as a well-traveled and popular salesperson. He was affectionately nicknamed the "Cookie Man."
He and Della were happily known as campers, traveling near and far with their 34' trailer in tow. Their love of socializing was fostered during the Knights of Columbus International Camporee, which they looked forward to every year; even hosting the event at least once. Camping at the Illinois State Fair was another favorite, especially when the extended family could join in.
Bill was a friend like no other. He knew no stranger and was more than willing to share what he had with those he held dear. Bill often dropped in unexpectedly on friends and family, simply to check in, or to ask if there was anything he could be doing for them. Ultimately, he was never unwelcome.
Bill was deeply devoted to his family and was a doting grandfather and great-grandfather, thoroughly enjoying sporting events in person, and stories of those events when he couldn't be there. He loved to take the grandkids camping, telling tall tales and jokes that will never be forgotten. Bill was adventurous and appreciated a good walk in the woods, searching for mushrooms. He also liked deer and squirrel hunting trips, which often turned into fondly remembered escapades.
Bill was a 60-year faithful member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a past Grand Knight of the St. George Council 3934 in Canton. He was a 3rd and 4th Degree Knight, serving his club whole-heartedly, chairing and working both the Tootsie Roll Drive benefiting those who are developmentally disabled, and also the weekly Bingo.
Bill celebrated Mass almost every day at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Since retiring, he was a reliable worker for all funeral dinners and the St. Mary's Food Pantry. He spent many hours helping as a committee member and leader of the St. Joseph's Cemetery Committee. And, Bill was appreciated by many while cheerfully delivering Meals on Wheels, which he did regularly until he passed away.
Please know you are welcome to join family to honor Bill Merna's life at the visitation at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home, 1601 E. Chestnut, Canton, on Friday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 139 E. Chestnut, Canton, IL, with graveside services immediately following at St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Everyone who remembers Bill is asked to commemorate his life by performing acts of kindness and volunteering to help others. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph's Cemetery, 139 E. Chestnut, Canton, IL 61520; St. Mary's Food Pantry, 139 E. Chestnut, Canton, IL 61520; or the Center for Prevention of Abuse, 720 W. Joan Court, Peoria, IL 61614.
