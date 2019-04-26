|
William F. Osten
PEORIA — William F. Osten, 63, Chicago native raised in Peoria, Loras College graduate, U.S. Navy Lieutenant and former insurance claims adjustor, passed away after a brief illness on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Bill was kind, gentle and generous. He was a devoted son and a loving and supportive brother. He loved history, sports and his family.
He was the beloved son of JoAnn Ruth Osten (nee Frawley) and the late Joseph William Osten Jr.; dear brother of Joseph W. Osten III, Mary O. (Stephen) Joy, John A. (Amy) Osten and Peter A. Osten; and proud uncle of Daniel, Julia and Andrew Kurber and John "Jack," William Calvin "Cal" and Bridget Osten.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to www.catholiccharities.net.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019