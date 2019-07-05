|
William "Bill" Foster
ELMWOOD - William "Bill" Eugene Foster, 89, of Elmwood, IL, passed away Monday morning, July 1, 2019, at Country Comfort Assisted Living facility, where he resided a short five days. Bill was born November 25, 1929, in Elmwood Township to Velda (Eubanks) and Gerald (Gus) Foster, both of whom are deceased. He lived in Elmwood until the age of 12 at which time he moved to the 'farm' south of Elmwood, where he lived for 77 years, farming with his dad Gus and later his son Tim. He graduated from Elmwood High School in 1947. He then married Carol Schulthes on Dec 18, 1949, in London Mills. IL. She preceded him in death in 2013. They had 64 years of a blessed marriage!
Survivors include Janis (Dean) Hayden of Elmwood, Timothy (Jackie) Foster of Elmwood, and Kim (Rick) LeHew of Brimfield. He has six grandchildren: Josh Waite, Jeremy Foster, Zach Waite, Shawna Bergman, Ellie Alley, and Zofia LeHew. He has four step grandchildren: Jenny Roots, Scott Foster, Christy Foster, and Dan Hayden; seven great grandchildren, and ten great step-grandchildren.
Bill farmed daily for more than 70 years in the Elmwood area. He continued to mow roadsides until he was 87. He planted many seeds, but his legacy will be the seeds of love, compassion, and generosity he shared with all who knew him, and those who didn't.
Bill was an avid sports fan. His favorite sport team was the Chicago Cubs and was thrilled to see them win the World Series. You would find him most evenings watching sports and had a memory for details pertinent to golf, baseball, football, basketball, and track and field. He enjoyed card club and golf and had more than one hole in one over the years. He also loved Big Band music and played a mean alto sax, having been in a small four piece local band in his early married life.
Bill served on the Elmwood School Board from 1967 – 1976 and was President during the time the auditorium was built. While many admired his strong work ethic, he simply said it's not work if you love doing it. Just like the seeds he planted were harvested, God has come to harvest the seeds he planted over 89 years ago.
Bill's family is forever indebted to the loving caregivers from Spoon River Home Health. Their presence over the last nine months enabled Bill to live at home by himself.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to BYE Ambulance in Elmwood, the Smile Train (for cleft palate), or organization of one's choice.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Elmwood United Methodist Church. Services will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. Rev. David Pyell will officiate. Burial will be in the Elmwood Township Cemetery. Oak-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019