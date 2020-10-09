1/1
William G. "Bill" Craven
MORTON - William G. "Bill" Craven, 89, of Morton, passed away into the arms of Jesus with his family by his side on Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Morton.
He was born March 14, 1931 in Hindsboro, Ill. to Carl and Lucille Craven. Bill was from a family of 10 children. He is survived by 2 sisters. He married Reba Lewis on October 9, 1955. She survives. They would have celebrated 65 years of a blessed marriage in 2 days.
Bill was the proud father to Rick (Kathy), Tom (Wendy), and Marty (Candis). He enjoyed spending time with his 9 grandchildren, Nickolas (Brooke), Cali Edwards (Brody), Adam (Meagan), Taylor, Brandi, Sarah, Haley, Olivia, and Aryanna. He also had 4 great-grandsons, Beau, Emerson, Levi, and Baby Boy Edwards.
Bill was a veteran that served in the Korean War. He worked at Caterpillar as a systems analyst for 41 years. After retirement Bill took up woodworking and he and Reba started making crafts. They were a good team. Bill was an avid Cub fan and had the joy of watching them win the World Series. But most of all Bill loved being with his family and spoiling his grandkids. Bill was a kind and giving man always willing to step in and help others. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
