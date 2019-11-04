|
William G. Jung
PEORIA - William G. Jung, age 88, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Bill was born on December 5, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, to William H. and Clara (Schnoeneck) Jung. He married Elfriede (Voss) Zagas.
Surviving are his step-son, Norbert (Bernarda) Zagas of Chillicothe; and two grandchildren, Amanda (Drew) Templeton and Peter (Om) Zagas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elfreide; and two brothers.
Bill served in the Navy Reserves and then worked as an electrical contractor and owned his own electrical business. After he retired, he became very active in the Lutheran Hillside Village community, serving on many boards there. Bill was an avid sports fan and the family would appreciate it if those attending the services would don their favorite sports teams apparel.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at noon at the Water of Life Chapel at Lutheran Hillside Village. Visitation will be held one hour prior at LHV.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019