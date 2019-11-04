Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Water of Life Chapel at Lutheran Hillside Village
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Water of Life Chapel at Lutheran Hillside Village
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Jung


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Jung Obituary
William G. Jung
PEORIA - William G. Jung, age 88, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Bill was born on December 5, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI, to William H. and Clara (Schnoeneck) Jung. He married Elfriede (Voss) Zagas.
Surviving are his step-son, Norbert (Bernarda) Zagas of Chillicothe; and two grandchildren, Amanda (Drew) Templeton and Peter (Om) Zagas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elfreide; and two brothers.
Bill served in the Navy Reserves and then worked as an electrical contractor and owned his own electrical business. After he retired, he became very active in the Lutheran Hillside Village community, serving on many boards there. Bill was an avid sports fan and the family would appreciate it if those attending the services would don their favorite sports teams apparel.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at noon at the Water of Life Chapel at Lutheran Hillside Village. Visitation will be held one hour prior at LHV.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -