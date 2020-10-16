1/1
William Gregory "Greg" Barrick
PEORIA - William Gregory "Greg" Barrick of Wixom, MI, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 65, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Greg was born on September 28, 1955, in Peoria, IL, to William and Melba (Pollitt) Barrick. He married his beloved wife, Teresa (Cunningham), on November 4, 1978, in Atlanta, GA. They raised their family in Farmington Hills, MI, where Greg loved coaching little league baseball for his son.
Greg is survived by his wife, Teresa in Wixom, MI; daughter, Jennifer (Nik) Fulbright and granddaughters, Leah and Mallory Fulbright, of Milford, MI; son, Doug (Mia) Barrick of Chicago, IL; his father, William (Helen) Barrick of Peoria, IL; his sister, Debra (Eric) Uttenweiler of Roselle, IL, his uncle, Bob Barrick of West Bloomfield, MI; cousins, Trish Barrick and Ben Barrick; nieces, Rachel (Matt) Stoughton of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Morgan Barrick (Aaron) Iffrig of Scottsdale, AZ; and nephew, Blake (Brittney) Barrick of Glendale, AZ.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Melba Gaul; and his brother, Brent Barrick.
Greg attended Peoria Public Schools, graduating from Richwoods High School in 1973. He then attended the University of Illinois in Champaign, graduating with a BA in Marketing in 1977. After college, Greg worked for Wilson Sporting Goods, Adidas, and for the last 29 years for Barrick Enterprises, most recently serving as Vice President.
Greg was an avid sports fan and loved attending games. He enjoyed golf, boating on Lake St. Clair, and traveling. Above all, Greg valued his family and friends and bravely fought his cancer to be with them as long as possible.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.nationalcremation.com.
Memorials in Greg's name can be made to Cure Glioblastoma (https://www.cureglioblastoma.org/) or a preferred cancer charity.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
