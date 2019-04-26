|
|
William H. Allen Jr.
PEORIA — William H. "Bill" Allen Jr., 73, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1946, in Peoria, Illinois, to William H. and Hazel M. (Petty) Allen Sr. He married Sandra J. Branch on November 26, 1966, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2007, in Peoria. He later married Janet Wellman on February 14, 2009, in Pekin, Illinois. She survives.
He has three children, William (Christine) Allen of Creve Coeur, Illinois, Brad Allen of Bartonville, Illinois and Carrie (Sean) Gray of Bartonville, Illinois; seven grandsons, Brecht, Ben, Emig, Ezra, Ashton, Aidan and Rylan; six siblings, Kathleen Frisby of Pekin, Illinois, Richard (Chris) Allen of Bartonville, Illinois, Mary Beth (Tom) Justus of Canton, Illinois, Tom (Sarah) Tucker of Pekin, Illinois, Holly (Chris) Hartmann; one sister-in-law, Patty Allen of Glasford, Illinois; many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Roger Allen.
William worked as a millwright for 34 years at Caterpillar Inc. retiring in 2001. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Lancaster Masonic Lodge 106 A.F. & A.M. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he formerly served as a Bishop 6 1/2 years.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens. The Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019