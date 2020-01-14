|
|
William "Bill" H. Schoon
PEORIA - William "Bill" H. Schoon, age 77, of Peoria passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 8:40 a.m. at Washington Senor Living in Washington.
He was born on April 13, 1942, in Peoria to Herman and Goldie (Hines) Schoon. He married Linda Christmas on May 27, 1967, in Peoria. She survives, along with two sons, Tim Schoon of Peoria and John Schoon of Alton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Delores Ebert; and one brother, Robert Schoon.
Bill was a United States Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, he was a Machinist at Keystone Steel and Wire for 41 years, retiring in 2003.
He was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Peoria. Bill loved his family, his God and serving his church.
Funeral services will be Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fellowship Bible Church.
You may view Bill's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020