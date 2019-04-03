Home

PEORIA - William Haas Bryant of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Peoria, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his home.
He was born on July 30, 1942, in Peoria, Illinois, to Roger and Monica (nee Haas) Bryant.
He is survived by his wife, Stella "Sally" nee Cratty; his children, William Matthew (Gail), Kathleen Elizabeth and Paula Leslie Bryant; his grandchildren, Will, Sam and Michael Bryant; and his sister, Rebecca (John) Kelley of Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Red Cross,
or St. Jude's.
Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
