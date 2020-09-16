1/1
William Hoerr
1934 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with the passing of William T. "Bill" Hoerr, 86, of Washington, IL.
Bill was born on September 15, 1934, in Peoria, IL, the son of William R. and Catherine (Whalen) Hoerr. He married Frances B. Audi on June 14, 1958, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife of 62 years; one daughter, Dianna (Bob) Pelissero; and two sons, Michael Hoerr and Kevin Hoerr (Christine Stocker-Chapin). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Amber (husband, Brett), Cathy (husband, BJ), Alexis, Brittany, Sam, Alexandra and Sydney. Further surviving are his twin sister, Barbara (Bob) Ritchie of Pekin, IL; along with a host of nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Manual High School. He was an honorably discharged U.S. Marine Reserve veteran. Bill worked for Western Electric in Peoria, retiring after 33 years as a telephone equipment installer. After his retirement from Western Electric, he was the owner and operator of B&H Telephone Repair & Electric in Washington.
He enjoyed keeping busy with handy man services and daily coffee with his friends. Bill was known for his sense of humor, jokes and beautiful smile. He was an expert on trap shooting, Bill loved hunting, fishing, camping, golf and, most of all, his grandchildren.
Bill was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Washington.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Rev. Dr. Thomas Heren will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to his service, also at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
Memorials may be given to Our Savior Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor's choice.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
