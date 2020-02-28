|
William "Bill" Howard Timm
PEORIA - William "Bill" Howard Timm, 90, formerly of Peoria, passed away February 21, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Bill was born September 17, 1929 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Gladys (Kreiger) and Howard Timm. Bill grew up in Southwest Michigan and graduated in 1951 from DePauw University receiving a B.A. in Economics. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps as Sergeant, First Class.
After the service, Bill was a salesman for the Playtex Corporation in Chicago. His entrepreneurial drive led him and his wife Dotty to sell their home to buy their first of five Chicago-area Convenient Food Store franchises. Their experience with the innovative convenience store concept during the nascent franchise industry was chronicled in the popular business book, "The Franchise Boom".
In the late 60s, Bill moved his family to Peoria to expand Convenient Food Stores into Central Illinois. He later parlayed his professional skills into a successful commercial real estate career in Peoria, and for General Growth Properties in Des Moines, Iowa.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 56 years, Dorothea "Dotty" Timm (Weimann). Surviving are his three children, Wendy Timm (Jack Owczarczak) of St. Louis, Missouri, Shelley Timm-Thompson (Charles Thompson) of River Forest, Illinois, William "Bill" Timm Jr. (Cindy) of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Research at BrightFocus.org/alzheimers.
}());
.org/alzheimers" target="_new" rel="nofollow">.org/alzheimers.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020