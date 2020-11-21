William "Bill" Ingwersen

EAST PEORIA - William "Bill" Ingwersen, age 79, of East Peoria passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Bill, as he preferred to be called, lived a rich life. Bill was born on March 3,1941, to Lee and Pauline Ingwersen in Urbana, Illinois. He married Doris Ingwersen Runyon. She survives. Also surviving are two children, Lea Anne (Scott) Schmidgall of East Peoria and Clark (Andrea) Ingwersen of East Peoria; seven adoring grandchildren, Brock, Brody, Ellie, Kaylea, Caden Schmidgall and Reid Ingwersen; and one sister, Kay (Ken) Toedter of Houston, Texas.

As a graduate of Greenville College, our father dedicated his life to family and education. As an educator for 53 years with District 150 in Adult Education, as well as Illinois Central College, he was able to reach and influence countless students with his ability to relate in a personable, meaningful way. Bill was on the Board of Public and Adult Continuing Education when he started teaching Adult Education in 1963. He was the Secretary for 20 years on the Board and Scholarship Chair for 33 years. He taught Adult Education from 1968-2015. From 1963-1968, he taught junior high school in East Peoria.

Our father never hesitated to pass along his passion for learning and always taught us that knowing about your past and your surroundings was essential and provided an appreciation for things that may have otherwise been missed. He was also very passionate about his family's geneology. Our father was dedicated to the lives of our family, especially his grandchildren. He adored them all and made every effort to never miss anything important in their lives. From softball games, picking up and dropping them off at school, to helping with their homework, our father never missed an opportunity to be with his family and was truly selfless in his dedication to our entire family.

Private graveside services will take place at Fondulac Cemetary in East Peoria. A memorial service will take place in the Spring, which will be announced.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are made in memory of Bill to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Peoria Area, 931 North Douglas, Peoria, IL 61606.



