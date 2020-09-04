1/1
William J. Miller
1940 - 2020
William J. Miller
PEORIA - William J. "Bill" Miller, 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home in Peoria, IL.
Bill was born on January 13, 1940 in Lake Geneva, WI, a son of Raymond W. "Bud" and Olivia "Rose" (Rosenmeier) Miller.
He married Jane G. Crouch on May 6, 1967 in Lake Geneva, she survives. He is also survived by one son, Jim (Tracey) Miller of Peoria and one daughter, Laura Miller of Milwaukee, WI, three grandchildren, Cole Mathena, Brody Miller and Dysen Miller, as well as one brother, Raymond W. "Bud" (Loie) Miller, Jr of St. Louis Park, MN.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Bill proudly served as a member of the US Army National Guard. He graduated from Marquette University with a BA in Business Administration. He worked as a Certified Financial Planner at Ameriprise until retiring in 2014. Bill loved to golf, especially with the "Gourmet Golfers" and friends.
He was a member of St. Philomena Parish in Peoria, and was very active in the St. Phil's community including participating as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Boy Scout Troop 18 leader and served on various other committees. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Spalding Council Third Degree #427 and the Knights of Columbus Spalding Assembly Fourth Degree #206 and he could always be found volunteering at their fish fries.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Fr. David Richardson will officiate. Cremation Rites have been accorded and burial of ashes will follow Mass at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The St. Philomena Parish Endowment Fund, the Knights of Columbus Council #427 or the Seminarians Support Group.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
SEP
8
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
