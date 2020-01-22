|
William J. Morse
VARNA - William J. Morse, 74, of Varna died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare in Henry.
Born to the late Menzo and Evelyn Lovell Morse, he married Sharon Nichols on October 14, 1991, in Varna.
Bill was a power truck driver for Caterpillar for over 30 years and a local tinkerer. He made many different little vehicles and motors go.
Bill was a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the Marshall Putnam Antique Tractor Association, Toluca American Legion and several other local tractor clubs.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Billy, Jimmy and Kathy; step-children, Robin (Jack) Barger of Lacon and Kimberly (Rob) Robinson of Speer; siblings, Joyce McNeil of Farmington, Stella (Bill) Heston of Washington state, Connie Brady of Mapleton and Linda (Bill) Scharping of Cuba; brother-in-law, Dick (Cindy) Nichols of Canton; and grandchildren, Carson (Ryan) Wetsel of Peru and Lily and Robbie Robinson of Speer.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Menzo; and brothers-in-law, Marvin McNeal and Lyle Utzinger.
Cremation rites have been accorded and, per Williams request, there will be no services at this time.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Marshall Putnam Antique Tractor Association and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020