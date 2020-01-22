Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Resources
More Obituaries for William Morse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Morse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Morse Obituary
William J. Morse
VARNA - William J. Morse, 74, of Varna died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Heartland Healthcare in Henry.
Born to the late Menzo and Evelyn Lovell Morse, he married Sharon Nichols on October 14, 1991, in Varna.
Bill was a power truck driver for Caterpillar for over 30 years and a local tinkerer. He made many different little vehicles and motors go.
Bill was a veteran of the Army. He was a member of the Marshall Putnam Antique Tractor Association, Toluca American Legion and several other local tractor clubs.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Billy, Jimmy and Kathy; step-children, Robin (Jack) Barger of Lacon and Kimberly (Rob) Robinson of Speer; siblings, Joyce McNeil of Farmington, Stella (Bill) Heston of Washington state, Connie Brady of Mapleton and Linda (Bill) Scharping of Cuba; brother-in-law, Dick (Cindy) Nichols of Canton; and grandchildren, Carson (Ryan) Wetsel of Peru and Lily and Robbie Robinson of Speer.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Menzo; and brothers-in-law, Marvin McNeal and Lyle Utzinger.
Cremation rites have been accorded and, per Williams request, there will be no services at this time.
Memorials can be made in his name to the Marshall Putnam Antique Tractor Association and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -