William "Bill" J. Murphy
SPARLAND - William "Bill" J. Murphy, Sr., 91, of Sparland passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
Bill was born on June 30, 1928 the son of William H. and Fannie G. (Newel) Murphy. He married Mildred L. Loser on September 1, 1949 in Peoria.
Surviving is his wife, Mildred of Sparland; his children, David (Carol) Murphy of Sparland, Greg (Juanita) Murphy of Sparland, William (Denice) Murphy, Jr. of Lacon, and Brenda (Brad) Konno of Castle Pines, CO; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one brother, Ralph (Sandy) Murphy of Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill worked for WABCO in Peoria, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 158.
Bill enjoyed working outdoors with gardening, yardwork and wildlife, especially watching Bald Eagles. He liked doing woodworking and craft projects.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Deacon Bob Murphy will officiate. Memorials may be made to P.A.W.S.
Bill's online memorial website may be viewed at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020