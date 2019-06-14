Home

POWERED BY

Services
Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home
1107 W. Garfield
Bartonville, IL 61607
(309) 697-6341
Resources
More Obituaries for William Stockham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. "Bill" Stockham


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William J. "Bill" Stockham Obituary
William J. "Bill" Stockham
Bartonville – William J. "Bill" Stockham Jr., 93, of Bartonville, IL, formerly of Farmington, IL, passed away at 6:07 PM on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Farmington County Manor. He was born on January 9, 1926 in Virden, IL to William J. and Mary (Harris) Stockham Sr. He first married Anne Gucene on July 9, 1961 in Farmington, IL, she preceded him in death, he then married Shirley (Montle) Boers on February 14, 2005 in Peoria, IL, she survives.
Also surviving are four step-children, Linda (Doug) Nevitt of Peoria, Cathi (Larry) Thomason of Mapleton, IL, H.F. "Chip" Boers III of Bartonville, IL, and Rob Boers of Mahomet, IL; ten step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Laverne German of Farmington, IL; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, one step-daughter, Merri "Chris" Boers-Trunk; and one brother, Robert Stockham.
Bill graduated from Farmington High School. He retired in 1987 working as an operating engineer for the Local 649 in Peoria, IL. Bill was a lifelong member of the Farmington Moose Lodge 1571 where he was a past governor, he was also a member of the American Legion Post 140 and the VFW Post 4724.
Bill served in the United States Army during World War II South Pacific and Korea in the 40th and 7th Infantry Divisions.
Privates graveside services with military honors will be held at Oakridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded with Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL. Memorials can be made to the Greater Peoria Area Honor Flight. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now