William John "Bill" Henry Obituary
William "Bill" John Henry
DAHINDA - Bill Henry, 75, of Dahinda, IL (Oak Run), passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020, at home.
He was born on May 15, 1944, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1962. His life-time career was with L.R. Nelson in Peoria, IL, from where he retired.
Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Nancy E. (nee Kataoka); one daughter, Kitty M. Henry; one son, Kevin L. (Melissa) Henry; and one step-son, Troy L. (Carrie) Stringer.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Keith and Paul; and two sisters, May Davis and Mita Parken.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, Western Region, 3405 North Seminary Street, Galesburg, IL, 61401.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakhinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
