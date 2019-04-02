|
William Joseph "Bill" Gramm
MORTON - William Joseph "Bill" Gramm, 88, of Shipshewana, IN, formerly of Morton, passed away at his home in Shipshewana on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
He was born on January 4, 1931, in Bloomington, IL, to Joseph J. and Leora (Corbitt) Gramm. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School, during which time he served as a Civil Air Patrol Cadet. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1949-1950, serving as a Corporal at Moses Lake Air Force Base, Washington. He was then promoted to Sergeant at McDill Air Force Base, Florida. On May 19, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, he married Lelah J. West. Bill served a Sheet Metal/Pipe Fitter Apprenticeship at G.M.&O. Railroad in Bloomington, IL. He was later employed by Sheet Metal Local #1 in Peoria, IL. In 1965, he moved his family to Morton, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Lelah of Shipshewana; three daughters, Deborah (John) Egli of Wolcottville, Janet (Dwight) Ekstrom of Lafayette and Lori (Ed) Reynolds of Peoria, IL; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Peggy Costigan of Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was a member of the Morton American Legion, where he served as a Post Commander and Ceremonial Officer. He was also a member of the Veteran's organization Forty and Eight. Bill was a master woodworker, enjoyed working in his yard and garden, and building model cars, ships and airplanes. He was a follower of Westview basketball and soccer teams and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street, Middlebury. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, also at the funeral home. Services will be conducted by Pastors Ron and Char Roth. Burial will be in Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana.
Memorials may be given to Goshen Health Foundation for research in advancing immunology or Parkview Foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019