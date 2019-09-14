|
William Joseph "Joe" Shaw Jr.
PEORIA - William Joseph "Joe" Shaw Jr., formerly of Peoria, died peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, weeks before his 93rd birthday.
He was the beloved husband of Terri Shaw, who preceded him in death in April of 2019; devoted father of sons, Dave Shaw (Ishara), Jack Shaw (Mindy) and Tim Shaw (Cathy), and daughters, Susan Moller (Jack), Pam Mueller (Dan) and Mary Beth Sheehan (Harry); doting grandfather of Katie, Sarah, Elizabeth, Jack, Sophie, Julia, Alex, Will and Jessica; and son of William and Kathryn Shaw, with siblings, Jim, Mary Ann and Jeanne.
Joe grew up near Farrar, IA, a place he carried in his heart all of his days. His college education was interrupted when he was called to serve in the U.S. Army in Korea. Afterward, Joe earned his B.S. degree in engineering from Iowa State University, but was called again to serve, this time in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Newfoundland. There, Joe met Terri, a U.S. Air Force nurse. After their military service, Joe and Terri married in 1955 and he joined Caterpillar Tractor Co. as an engineer. During Joe's long career with Caterpillar, Joe and Terri first lived in Peoria, were transferred to Cleveland, and then returned to Peoria for over 35 cherished years. In Peoria, Joe was an active volunteer at Holy Family school and Bergan and Spalding high schools. After retirement, Joe and Terri relocated to Glendale, WI, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They enjoyed parish activities and spending time with family and new friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until the Mass of Christian burial at 5 p.m., all at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI. Private will be interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Memorials may be made in Joe Shaw's name to the small country church the Shaw family has attended since 1875, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 12704 NE 98th Street, Maxwell, IA 50161.
Arrangements by Jelacic Funeral Home, Milwaukee, WI, www.jelacicfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019