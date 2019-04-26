|
|
William Keith Jones Sr.
CREVE COEUR — William K Jones, 79, of Creve Coeur passed away at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 16, 1939, in Peoria to Warren Sutliff and Mable Irene (Allen) Jones. He worked as a union painter and contractor for many years and also owned and operated the Pizza Pantry in Peoria during the 1980s.
William is survived by his two children, Tammy (Curt) Reid of Pekin and Candy (Tom) Atkinson of Peoria; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy (Mike) Marks, Sue Lowe, both of Creve Coeur, and Irma (Bud) Lindlow of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Charles Richard Jones and William Keith Jones; and four siblings.
William was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was also a diehard St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears fan. In his free time, he always enjoyed being with family and eating. Also everyone that knew him knew he loved to shop.
His Celebration of Life gathering will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Roy L Kings Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1232 in Pekin.
Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals Central Illinois, 507 E. Armstrong Ave., Peoria, IL 61603-3197, or to Bartonville Volunteer Fire Department, 5912 S. Adams St., Peoria IL 61607
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019