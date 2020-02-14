Home

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:30 PM
Lehigh Cemetery
rural Elmwood, IL
William "Bill" Keyser


1933 - 2020
William "Bill" Keyser Obituary
William "Bill" Keyser
ELMWOOD - William "Bill" L. Keyser, 86, of Elmwood, passed away at 5:35 p.m., on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
He was born September 8, 1933, in rural Elmwood, to Frederick and Lois (Miles) Keyser. He married Robbie Lacewell on September 1, 1957, at the First Presbyterian Church in Elmwood. She survives.
He is also survived by five children, Trudy (George) Clarke of Cheyenne, WY, Cindy Blodgett of Brimfield, Verna Haley of Elmwood, Jodi (Joe) Harkness of Elmwood, and Patrick (Karessa) Keyser of Hannibal, MO; three sisters, Freida (the late Frank) Caulkins, Joy (the late Duane) Patton, and Judy (Bob) Groeper; thirteen grandchildren; and nine and one-on-the way great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Frederick Keyser, Jr.; and one sister, Grace Bossingham.
William served in the Army in Germany for two years. He then worked at Keystone as a Machinist where he retired from after 40 years.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Lehigh Cemetery in rural Elmwood. A one hour visitation will be held prior to the service, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the funeral home.
To view Bill's video tribute or leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
