William Krowlek
LACON - William R. "Dick" Krowlek, 77, of Lacon passed away Friday, February 15, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Dick was born on December 13, 1941, in Lacon, IL, to William and Helen (Crank) Krowlek. He married Connie Anderson on September 12, 1964, in Mossville, IL. She survives in Lacon.
Also surviving are his children: son, Daren Krowlek, and daughter, Lynn (Brad) Hougland, both of Lacon; five grandchildren, Kyle (Maria), Kody, Kayla, Kora and Keara Krowlek; one great-grandchild, Luca Krowlek; and one sister, Bonnie Kemery, of Portland, OR.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Damon "Duke" Krowlek; and a half brother, Gene Crank.
Dick served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a proud UAW Local 974 member for 30 years. He enjoyed carpentry work during his retirement years and loved going to the beach and spending time outside and in his Man-Cave with family and friends.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be held at Lacon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Honor Flight.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Henry is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019