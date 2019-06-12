|
William L. "Bill" Gallagher
MORTON - William L. "Bill" Gallagher, 46, of Morton passed away at 2:29 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.
A memorial Mass will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, with Father Thaddeus Tran officiating. A reception will be held following mass at the Knights of Columbus in Washington.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bill Gallagher Memorial Fund, 127 Tamarack Avenue, Morton, IL. 61550, to be divided among organizations near to Bill's family.
Bill was born on December 29, 1972, in East Chicago, IN, a son to William and Patricia Hutchings Gallagher. He married Erin Trapp on September 19, 2009, in Washington.
Surviving are his wife, Erin Gallagher of Morton; father, William Gallagher of Grafton, WI; children, Julia (Andrew) Janssen of Marquette Heights, IL, Ariel Trapp of East Peoria, Dawson Trapp of San Diego, CA, and Tristan Gallagher, Sydney Trapp, Kamrin Gallagher and Brynn Gallagher, all of Morton; grandchildren, Aria Janssen and Oliver Janssen, both of Marquette Heights; sisters, Jennifer (Robert) Hercreg of Cedarburg, WI, Joan Gallagher of Skokie, Jeannie (Ken) Schellin of Libertyville and Jane (Pat) Murphy of Indianola, IA; mother and father-in-law, Terri (Mark) Dickson of Mackinaw; and many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Bill graduated from Morton Community High School, and later from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelors of Science in Industrial Technology. He worked for Caterpillar for 27 years in dealer component repair support. Bill was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington.
As an avid and skilled fisherman, he often enjoyed fishing at Lake Winnibigoshish in Minnesota. He also enjoyed playing euchre with his family and traveling to Kauai with his wife and was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Bill could lift three times his body weight, lifting 585 lbs and set numerous records.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 12 to June 14, 2019