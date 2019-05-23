Home

William L. "Bill" Jones

William L. "Bill" Jones Obituary
William L. "Bill" Jones
BARTONVILLE - William L. "Bill" Jones, 79, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Richard Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois. He was born on May 8, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to William A. and Bernice (Minder) Jones. He married Carole J. Tedrick on October 27, 1978 In Creve Coeur, Illinois. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2007 in Bartonville, Illinois.
He is survived by one son, Michael (Julia) Jones of Bartonville, Illinois; one step daughter, Kim (Stan) Rogers of Mulberry, Arkansas; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Joanne (Butch) Witherell and Joyce (Frank) Brooks, both of Pekin, Illinois and many nieces and nephews.
Bill worked most of his life at various custodial positions in the Peoria area. He enjoyed children and was very charitable to their cause. He also had a fond spot in his heart for animals.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. The Rev. Jeff Lashley will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral chapel. Cremation rites will follow his services. Memorials may be made to the Peoria A.O.A. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019
