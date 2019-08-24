|
William L. "Bill" Tackett
MORTON - William L. "Bill" Tackett, 87, of Morton died the evening of Friday, August 23, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by family.
William Leslie Tackett, the son of William and Lydia (Snow) Tackett, was born on November 1, 1931, in McLean, Illinois. He married F. Eileen Eckhardt on October 7, 1950, in Bloomington, Illinois.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 69 years; their four daughters, M. Katherine (Harry) Wills Johnson, Linda (Dennis) Eft, Pamela (Steven) and Michelle (William); seven grandchildren, Robert (Lisa) Wills, Kathryn N. Wills, Gregory (Jennie) Eft, Kimberly (Justin) Cox, Sara (Shane) Hill, Adam (Chastady) and Jennie (Michael); nine great-grandchildren, John, Tyler, Kyle, Addison, Ava, Ellie, Jackson, Jaci and Gunner; and three step-grandchildren, Michael, Cherokee and Maggie. He is also survived by two brothers, Donald Tackett and Eugene Tackett. He truly enjoyed the love and support of his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
Bill graduated from Hittle Township High School in 1949. He and Eileen married in 1950 and Bill began his career with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria shortly thereafter, working in the factory. The arrival of four daughters provided a robust household where "something always needed to be fixed." They raised "their girls" in Bloomington, Illinois, and made many dear friends along the way.
Bill's intelligence and communication skills eventually landed him with the good fortune and opportunity to advance from the factory to a position at Caterpillar in their new and upcoming data processing division. This tremendous accomplishment eventually led to a position in management for Caterpillar; a true source of pride for him and his family. He retired from Caterpillar in 1987.
Bill was a man of faith and lived his life with the goals of nurturing his family and helping others. He was an active member of Morton Christian Church.
His quick wit and storytelling abilities were only surpassed by his absolute joy in sharing those gifts. His grandchildren were the blessed recipients of time spent with their Pop and it was indeed mutual. We will miss his presence as the head of our family, his quick smile, his love for the little ones, the stories from years gone by…all that he was.
The family acknowledges the loving care provided to Bill during his time at Apolostic Christian Restmor.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Morton Christian Church in Morton. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at the Morton Christian Church, with visitation prior to the service from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Entombment will be in the Park Hill Mausoleum in Bloomington.
Memorials may be made in Bill's memory to Morton Christian Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019