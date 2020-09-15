1/1
William Lanxon
1926 - 2020
William Lanxon
METAMORA - William ("Bud"/"Bill") Lanxon, 93, of Metamora went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with his daughter by his side and his son nearby.
William was born to Richard and Helen (Orlopp) Corbin on September 27, 1926, in Peoria, IL. Bill was raised by his mother and stepfather, Percy Lanxon.
Before graduating from Manual High School, Bill proudly enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater, specifically in the Okinawa Campaign, through the end of World War II. He was one of the few remaining members of the "Greatest Generation."
Most importantly, in his early twenties, by faith, Bill chose to accept Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. "Therefore, being declared righteous by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ" (Romans 5:1.) He was active in churches in Peoria and Washington, IL.
William and Josephine Giebelhausen were married on June 10, 1949, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2020, one day shy of their 71st wedding anniversary.
Bill worked at the Toledo, Peoria and Western Railroad for more than 40 years, retiring as Chief Rate Clerk in 1987.
Survivors include his son, Jim; his daughter, Carol (Jeff) Vallosio of Washington; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Felix, Jill (Dan) Vogel and Jonathan (Ashley) Vallosio; and seven great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. The rendering of Military Honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy.
Memorials may be made to either Moody Bible Institute, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd., attn DRM, Chicago, IL 60610, 800-DL-MOODY; or Rio Grande Bible Institute, 4300 S. US Hwy 281, Edinburg, TX 78539-9650, 956-380-8130. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
Glendale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
