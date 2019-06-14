|
|
|
Services
|
|
|
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
|
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
|
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
University United Methodist Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
University United Methodist Church
|
|
|
William "Bill" LeDale Sprick
PEORIA - William "Bill" Ledale Sprick, surrounded by his loving family, calmly embraced his eternal rest at his home in Peoria, Illinois, on the June 3, 2019. He was 89 years old.
A longtime resident of Peoria, William "Bill" Sprick was born on January 26, 1930, in Tekamah, Burt Co., NE. He was the son of Wilhelm Gustav Sprick and Emma Ruth Eriksen. Although he was born in Burt Co., Bill Sprick grew up in neighboring Washington Co., on the family farm near the small town of Herman. He came of age in the company of his older sister, Darline, and a close community of friends and many mischievous cousins … each of whom remained very dear to him despite the distances which eventually came to separate them.
When Bill was sixteen years old, he moved with this family into the nearby town of Fremont, NE. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Nebraska, at Lincoln, where he was a member of the honorary engineering fraternity, Sigma Tau. While completing his studies, Bill proudly served in the Nebraska National Guard in a combat engineering battalion.
Upon graduation, Bill Sprick accepted his career position with the Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Illinois. Soon after his arrival to Peoria, he met Barbara, who would soon become his wife, partner, friend, soulmate, and lifetime love. As it happened, then: William L. Sprick married on February 27, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church in Peoria, IL, to Barbara Rue Armstrong, of Menard Co., IL. She was the daughter of Cyrus Elijah Armstrong and Ruth Rue Bell. Barbara's large family readily embraced their new brother-in-law/ son-in-law, and Bill gladly rejoiced in his newly expanded family, which soon became an important part of their lives together.
Soon after their marriage, Bill was drafted into service with the US Army. He served as a specialist at the Aberdeen proving grounds in Maryland. After his military service, Bill returned with his young family to Peoria. As things came to pass, Bill and Barb would have three children, and would come to share the loving companionship of several adoring pets.
William Sprick had a long and distinguished career at The Caterpillar Tractor Company. He served as a supervisory design and development project engineer with Caterpillar's engine division in Mossville, Illinois. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to many important projects, including the successful 3200 series diesel truck engines (among those, the 3208). Additionally, he relished the unique challenges of working in Caterpillar's marine engine division. In 1992, after more than 40 years of service, Bill retired from his role as supervisor of engineering at Caterpillar.
Following his retirement, Bill and Barb took the opportunity to travel, and to spend more time with family. In 1996, Bill and Barb left Peoria and resettled in Tampa, Florida, in order to be nearer to two of their children. They quickly adapted to their life in Florida. Bill enthusiastically provided his time to the Nature's Classroom, an educational program developed to serve urban and suburban elementary school children. He actively served on the board of his condo association. Together, Bill and Barb made many new friends during their years in Tampa. After returning permanently to Peoria in 2006, they continued to enjoy frequent return visits to their one-time Florida home.
Upon their return to Peoria in 2006, Bill and Barb were welcomed by many long-time acquaintances and extended family. Always together, Bill and Barb loved nothing more than to share an afternoon, evening dinner, or movie with friends or family.
William "Bill" Sprick held a core lifetime desire to be helpful to others. Especially in his retirement, Bill was freely generous with his time. For many years he transported young patients and their families from their homes in and around Peoria to the Shriner's Children's Hospitals in Chicago, Illinois, and Cincinnati, Ohio, typically having made the long round-trip in a single day. He felt honored to have had the opportunity to provide "one-on-one" tutoring to many individual elementary and high school students in Peoria.
Bill Sprick was a religious man who maintained a quiet, private relationship with his Creator. He was an active supporting member of the University Avenue Methodist Church in Peoria, where he once served a long term as the chairman of the committee for building and grounds. In that role, he diligently contributed his service to a series of efforts, including several signature architectural projects and enduring physical improvements, which have collectively served to the lasting benefit of this beloved house of worship.
Bill was a 32nd degree Mason and a long-time member of the Grand View Lodge No. 1112. He was an enthusiastic member of the Fun Makers Shrine Clown group, and a member of the Mohammed Shrine Temple in Peoria, Illinois.
Bill Sprick diligently served for 16 years on the Peoria zoning board. He was Chairman of the Peoria Chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), and was on that organization's international board of directors. He was also a member of the Peoria Chapter of the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.
Bill proudly regarded himself as a farmer, and maintained a deep and heart-felt attachment to the family place in Washington Co., NE. Through his diligent attention, and with the indispensable assistance of his trusted friends and associates in Nebraska, he continued to actively and successfully manage the family farm.
Bill Sprick was an unpretentious man in both manner and dress. He was quietly confident in his own person. A wide smile was his most natural facial expression, although he could (on occasion) be quite stubborn, and (less often) even cantankerous. In all cases, he was quick to forgive, and was quickly forgiven. William Sprick was a kind, sincere, and compassionate man. Those of us who had the privilege of knowing him can quickly recall his positive and friendly manner. He was helpful, cheerful, and fun-loving. He appreciated the value of a good story, well told, and was delighted by a good joke. He was an energetic participant in any intellectual or political discussion and was ever willing to acknowledge a well-reasoned counterargument.
But mostly, Bill Sprick loved his family. He loved to laugh. He was of a man of happy demeanor…and he was dearly loved.
He had a sincere and ready openness to people, wherever he might encounter them. Additionally, he was an enthusiastic and supernaturally energetic man, whose ready eagerness brought him through many fantastic adventures, and presented him the opportunity to meet many wonderful and inspiring people. Over the course of his life, Bill had come to enjoy the company of countless close friends and respected colleagues; and it is our sincere belief that, given the opportunity, he would now eagerly extend his hand to each of those he had come to know in a show of friendship, respect and gratitude.
His survivors are grateful to have shared in the amazing life of William L. Sprick – he was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, colleague, advisor, co-dreamer, and confidant. His absence will be deeply felt. We are comforted by the faith that he has returned to the loving and miraculous place whence he came, and that he dwells -- now and forever -- in the House of the loving and merciful Lord, the God of Abraham, and the Father of Our Savior, Jesus Christ.
It remains to us, as our solemn duty, to sustain his memory by emulating his virtues.
William L. Sprick was preceded in death by both parents; by his sister, Darline Rachel (Sprick) Janzen, last of Grand Island, Nebraska; and by many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
William is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (Armstrong) Sprick of Peoria; son, William Douglas (Diane) Sprick of Evansville, IN; son, Gary L. Sprick and his spouse, Aaron Greaser, of Tampa, FL; daughter, Nancy (Richard) Daniel of Tampa, FL; granddaughter, Caitlyn (Logan) Keck of Indianapolis, IN; grandson, Conor Sprick of Davenport, IA; and great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Ann Keck. Also surviving are many cherished members of his large extended family located across the country.
Visitation is planned for Friday, June 21, from 5-8 pm, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria, IL. On June 22nd, a short visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. at the University United Methodist Church, in Peoria, to be followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service, officiated by the Rev. Paul Arnold. Interment will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any memorial gifts please be made to the University United Methodist Church of Peoria, to any of the Shriners' Children's Hospitals, or to any . The family of William L. Sprick would like to express our deepest appreciation to the many wonderful people at Proctor Place and "Shepherd's Way" for the loving care our father received through their gentle hands and kind words.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 14 to June 16, 2019
Read More