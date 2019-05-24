|
William Lee Shannon
CHILLICOTHE — William Lee Shannon, age 89, of Chillicothe died on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Lee was born on June 7, 1929, in St. Augustine, IL, to Ernest and Abigail (McCormick) Shannon. He married Maurene Clayton on December 10, 1954. He later married Kay Brownfield on July 16, 1981. Kay passed away on November 5, 2010. He was also preceded in death by one son, one sister, one granddaughter and one great-grandson.
Surviving are his three daughters, Christine Haggard of Peoria, Jean (Jack) Behrll of Chillicothe and Deanna (Joe) Creek Bettendorf, IA; four sons, Larry (Diana) Brownfield of Trivoli, Michael (Jackie) Brownfield of Chillicothe, Gregory (Teri) Brownfield of Wichita Falls, TX, and William (Amanda) Brownfield of East Peoria; three sisters, Mary Reeves of Alexis, Willodeane Heffin of Galesburg and Carol Bridges of Alexis; four brothers, Ansel (Pat) Shannon of Burlington, IA, Rodney Shannon of Effingham, Dyson (Leona) Shannon of East Galesburg and Stanley (Linda) Shannon of Alexis; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In 1948, Lee entered the U.S. Army and completed basic training at Fort Knox, KY. After basic training, Lee went to Germany to serve three years and received an honorable discharge in 1951.
Lee worked several jobs until he started at Caterpillar in 1966. He retired in 1997, after 31 years. Lee enjoyed traveling and bowling. He was a member of the Radnor Road Gun Club and the American Legion.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 31, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019