William Linford (Lin) "Moondog" Webster
BARTONVILLE - William Linford Webster (Lin) "Moondog," 65, of Bartonville passed away suddenly in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Lin was born on September 22, 1954, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He lived many years in St. Louis, Missouri. However, he was a resident of the Peoria area for 45 years. He worked as a pressman at Winpak for 35 years before retiring on January 1, 2019.
His parents, William and Zoe Webster, preceded him in death.
He leaves his wife of 34 years, Lori; his children, Brandon (Jenny), Kristen and Connor; and one brother, Randall. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Schmitt; sister-in-law, Julie (Bob) Fleming of Henderson, Nevada; and brother-in-law, Michael Schmitt. He was also a very special uncle to many.
An avid sports fan, he was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues and Kansas City Chiefs. He loved to travel, golf, cook and explore different dive bars, especially those on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. His love of music was contagious. Lin was beloved by all and cherished by his family, friends and coworkers.
There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville on Sunday, January 12. Per Moondog's wishes, come casual and ready to share laughs and memories in his honor. Moondog loved entering the Hammer's Chili Cook-off, so we will be providing chili for everyone to enjoy.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lin may be made to Individual Advocacy Group, care of Peoria region, 1215 Lakeview Court, Romeoville, IL, 60446. This is the non-profit organization, which provides services to adult with disabilities, in which his daughter, Kristen, resides.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020