|
|
William Maibach
MORTON - William O. "Bill" Maibach, 73, of Morton passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, surrounded by his entire family.
Bill was born on October 18, 1945, in Peoria to William G. and Juanita (Blossom) Maibach. He married Pamela Dillon on November 4, 1966, in Peoria. They shared the best years of their lives together in their 52 years of marriage, as best friends, and completed each other. She survives.
Bill was a loving and fun father to his daughters, Shelly Arvin and Mindy Darcy, whom he cherished and loved with all his heart. He loved his sons-in-law, Chris Arvin and Dave Darcy, as his own sons. He was the proud and involved grandpa to ten grandchildren, Kyle (Jourdan) and Jordan (Kelsey) Arvin, Hannah (Zach) Arvin/Ham and Emma, Meghan, Nicholas, Benjamin, Jake, Tate and Kaden Darcy. He adored his great-grandchildren, Margot Arvin and Bill Arvin, his namesake. He is also survived by his brother, Tom (Jan) Maibach. He loved his kitties, Poppy and Lindy, and they loved him.
Bill retired from Caterpillar after 34 years with a career in purchasing. He returned to Caterpillar, working on special projects for 9 years with a group of retirees known as "the oak trees." He was an avid gardener who loved sitting on his back deck, reading a book or listening to his World Series Champion Cardinals, and enjoying the fruits of his labor. If he wasn't on his back deck, you could find him on the golf course or being "Mr. Busy," running errands.
Bill was the ultimate family man. He loved to be anywhere his family was, especially on the beaches of 30A. He wouldn't miss a single sporting event, school program, church play, art show, awards ceremony, birthday or musical performance. He was the quintessential proud dad and grandpa. He was also the family prankster and always made everyone laugh. Bill was the creator of countless family memories.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with Pastor Jonathan Farrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or TAPS Animal Shelter.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019