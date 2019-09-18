|
|
William "Bill" Mantle Sr.
WASHINGTON - William "Bill" Mantle Sr., 81, of Washington passed away at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born on July 16, 1938, in Bonnots Mill, MO, to the late Leonard Leo and Eva Neola Sieg Mantle. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Herman in 2007; and one infant sister, Alma Jane in 1937. He married Nora Mae Sherrill in Lafayette, GA, on June 29, 1958. She survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Bill (Sandy) of Washington, Jeff (Lisa) of Virginia, Rod of Washington and Jason (Margot) of Worden; seven grandchildren, Mickie, Zach (Stephanie), Jessica, Jamie, Cassandra, Jacob (Emily) and Caleb (Kristen); six great-grandchildren, Arabella, Jericho, Avery, Harlow, Olivia and Malachi; and one sister, Dixie Schlossler of Roanoke.
Bill worked at Caterpillar, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Metamora Church of Christ. He was an avid hunter and craftsman, enjoying spending time with his boys and grandchildren in the great outdoors. He was also a great husband, father and friend and will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Bill's funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with Ethan Riffle officiating. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the in memory of Bill's mother or St. Jude.
Bill's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019