Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for William Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Milo "Bill" Bradley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Milo "Bill" Bradley Obituary
William "Bill" Milo Bradley
PEORIA HEIGHTS - William "Bill" Milo Bradley, age 61, of Peoria Heights passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born October 19, 1957 in Peoria to John Frederick (1919-1995) and Betty Omega (Mackemer) Bradley (1920-1990).
Bill was a loyal and faithful brother. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or to the Peoria Heights Public Library.
For future genealogy research: John "Mac" Mackemer B.1949, Tobias "Tobe" Edward II B.1951, Omega Anne Bonnell-Bradley B.1953, Joseph Bradley B.1955-D.1955 and Milo Frederick Bradley B.1965.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now