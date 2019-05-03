|
William "Bill" Milo Bradley
PEORIA HEIGHTS - William "Bill" Milo Bradley, age 61, of Peoria Heights passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born October 19, 1957 in Peoria to John Frederick (1919-1995) and Betty Omega (Mackemer) Bradley (1920-1990).
Bill was a loyal and faithful brother. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or to the Peoria Heights Public Library.
For future genealogy research: John "Mac" Mackemer B.1949, Tobias "Tobe" Edward II B.1951, Omega Anne Bonnell-Bradley B.1953, Joseph Bradley B.1955-D.1955 and Milo Frederick Bradley B.1965.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019