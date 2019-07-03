Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Birkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William N. "Bill" Birkey


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William N. "Bill" Birkey Obituary
William "Bill" N. Birkey
BARTONVILLE - William "Bill" N. Birkey, 69, of Bartonville, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 16, 1950, in Princeton, IL, to Emery and Sadie (Williams) Birkey and raised on the family farm with his sister and brother. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and always had a garden full of vegetables growing. He was quiet, kind and resourceful. He taught his three sons how to fix just about anything. He loved the Cubs. His greatest joy was seeing his grandchildren.
He married Kathy Knorr on April 28, 1973, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Andrew (Brandon Gil) Birkey of Minneapolis, MN, Joseph Birkey of Peoria, IL, and David (Michelle) Birkey of New Jersey; grandchildren, Lucille and Madalyn Birkey; sister, Kathy (James) Susin of Florida; sister-in-law, Dianne Birkey of Glen Ellyn; nephew, Michael Birkey; nieces, Megan (David) Birkey-Balsewicz, Cheryl Susin and Laura Susin Koo; and grand-doggies, Giles and Hallie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Birkey.
Bill was a Design Engineer at Kress Corporation, retiring in 2017.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Red Ribbon Ride.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now