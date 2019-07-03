|
William "Bill" N. Birkey
BARTONVILLE - William "Bill" N. Birkey, 69, of Bartonville, IL, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 16, 1950, in Princeton, IL, to Emery and Sadie (Williams) Birkey and raised on the family farm with his sister and brother. He enjoyed fishing and the outdoors and always had a garden full of vegetables growing. He was quiet, kind and resourceful. He taught his three sons how to fix just about anything. He loved the Cubs. His greatest joy was seeing his grandchildren.
He married Kathy Knorr on April 28, 1973, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons, Andrew (Brandon Gil) Birkey of Minneapolis, MN, Joseph Birkey of Peoria, IL, and David (Michelle) Birkey of New Jersey; grandchildren, Lucille and Madalyn Birkey; sister, Kathy (James) Susin of Florida; sister-in-law, Dianne Birkey of Glen Ellyn; nephew, Michael Birkey; nieces, Megan (David) Birkey-Balsewicz, Cheryl Susin and Laura Susin Koo; and grand-doggies, Giles and Hallie.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Birkey.
Bill was a Design Engineer at Kress Corporation, retiring in 2017.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or the Red Ribbon Ride.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019