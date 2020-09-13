William "Bill" Neises
SPRING BAY - William H. "Bill" Neises, 74, of Spring Bay, Illinois, passed away at 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana.
William was born on March 17,1946, in Winona, Minnesota, the son of William and Marian (Kohal) Neises.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Todd Reid; and his best dog-friend, Pixie.
He is survived by his sister, Diane (Rusty) Reid of Bartonville; and his 5 nieces and and nephews, Lori Hofferbert, Stacey Jacobs, Alex Reid, Cory Reid and Brandi Reid.
William was a 1963 graduate of East Peoria High School. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served as an Air Police in Vietnam. William last worked as a laborer for Local 165.
Cremation rites will be accorded, with a private family service pending at a later date. The family has entrusted the Iliana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring William's life. Condolences may be sent to the family of his everlasting memorial page at www.IllianaCremation.com
.