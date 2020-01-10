|
William "Bill" O. Arndt Jr.
WASHINGTON – William "Bill" O. Arndt Jr., 78, of Washington, IL died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on September 11, 1941 in Peoria, IL to William and Anna Eugster Arndt. He married Janet Sue Wyss on August 25, 1965 in Peoria. They were married almost 38 years before her passing in 2003.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Jenifer (Clif) Meyer of Washington; two sons, Rod (Cathie) Arndt and Randy (Joanne) Gabbert both of Washington; brother, Ted (Tina) Arndt of Trivoli; and two sisters, Joy Green of Peoria Heights and Suzy (Craig) Reidiger of Dunlap. Also surviving are six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Arndt.
He drove for Laidlaw Steel and Wire Company, where he met his beloved wife, Janet. He then worked for Caterpillar for a short period of time before working for Dick Gaunt Trucking and Excavating for 28 years. He finished his career as a heavy equipment operator with KLP Inc., retiring on October 15, 2002.
Bill had many hobbies which included riding horses, going to horse shows and horse sales, watching westerns and spending time with his grandchildren. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Bill's door was always open to anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials donations can be made to Foster Pet Outreach, 10206 W Dubois Rd. Edwards, IL 61528. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020