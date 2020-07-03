William Opper Smart Sr.

PEORIA -- William Opper Smart Sr., 86, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Longmont, Colorado. Bill was born on January 10, 1934 in Granville, Illinois. He was the son of Dr. Clarence E. Smart and Emma Opper Smart.

Bill graduated from Hopkins High School in Granville in 1952. After receiving his degree in Industrial Design from the University of Illinois in 1956, he established the Industrial Design Department for Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria, Ill., where he worked for thirty years.

On July 12, 1975, Bill married Kay Marshall in Peoria, Ill. They had three children: Kristin, William Jr. and Steven. Shortly after his retirement in 1991, the family moved to Boulder, Colorado. Rocky Mountain National Park had always been a special place for Bill. They joined the Meadows Tennis Club where they enjoyed playing tennis together and made many close friends there. Bill's other interests included hiking, skiing, biking and design work. Bill's cheerful, kind hearted disposition brought happiness to many and will be fondly remembered.

Bill is survived by his wife Kay of Boulder; daughter Kristin Strauss (Brian) of Palm Beach, FL; son William (Aja) and grandson Tolvin of Mill Valley, CA; and Steven of Boulder. Bill will be buried in a private ceremony at Ryssby Church cemetery in Longmont, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Mother House.



