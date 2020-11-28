William "Bill" P. Muzzarelli
BARTONVILLE - William "Bill" P. Muzzarelli, 88, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
He was born on December 23, 1931, to Bert and Ann Vlahovich Muzzarelli. He married Roberta "Bobbie" Tyldesley on September 15, 1956, in Long Beach, California, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Richard Muzzarelli; and grandson, Seth Muzzarelli.
He is survived by his wife, Bobbie; sister, Dorothy Hibberd; four children, William and Lane (Danehower) Muzzarelli II, Sarah Muzzarelli (James Grebe), Guy Muzzarelli and John Muzzarelli; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He worked at CILCO (Ameren Illinois) for 36 years, retiring in 1993.
Bill was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He served in combat with the 27th Infantry Regiment, earning the Combat Infantry Badge. He was promoted to Corporal, then to the rank of Staff Sergeant as Squad Leader during his service in Korea. Bill was proud to have served his county and the men he served with.
Bill belonged to the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the American Legion.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Peoria.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Peoria. The Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is handling services.
Memorials may be made to his church or to the Disabled American Veterans. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
.