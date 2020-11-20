William Palm Jr.
WASHINGTON - William John Palm, Jr., 88, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:03 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 11, 1932, in El Paso, IL, to William J. and Mary Ann (Ripple) Palm, Sr. He married Erline Riley on October 18, 1952, in Centralia, IL. She passed away on February 14, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one grandson , two brothers Raymond Palm and Wilbert Palm, and two sisters Wilma Seggerman and Dorothy Cooley.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy (Kent) Dunkelbarger of Pekin, IL, Terry (David) Hibben of Chicago, and Karen (Ralph) Cook of Washington; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Bill worked as a plant engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Dick Hanson officiating. Burial will immediately follow his service at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation.
