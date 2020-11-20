1/1
William Palm Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Palm Jr.
WASHINGTON - William John Palm, Jr., 88, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:03 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on October 11, 1932, in El Paso, IL, to William J. and Mary Ann (Ripple) Palm, Sr. He married Erline Riley on October 18, 1952, in Centralia, IL. She passed away on February 14, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one grandson , two brothers Raymond Palm and Wilbert Palm, and two sisters Wilma Seggerman and Dorothy Cooley.
Surviving are three daughters, Kathy (Kent) Dunkelbarger of Pekin, IL, Terry (David) Hibben of Chicago, and Karen (Ralph) Cook of Washington; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Bill worked as a plant engineer at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington with Pastor Dick Hanson officiating. Burial will immediately follow his service at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Parkinson's Foundation.
To share a memory or to leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
Mason-White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved